Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – December 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Continued Dry Thursday, But Wet To Start Out Friday!

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold again overnight with lows in the upper 20’s.

Tomorrow: Becoming partly cloudy, but dry and a little milder for Thursday with highs back in the low to mid 50’s. Increasing clouds with a few late showers Thursday night with lows in the low 40’s.

Clouds with rain moving for Friday with highs in the low 50’s. Some lingering clouds but drier Friday night with some sunshine and cool weather for Saturday. Continued cooler than normal through the beginning of next week.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for tomorrow morning, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

56 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

