UTC Women Reschedule Tenn Tech Game For December 11th

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s basketball team has a pair of changes in the upcoming schedule as the season prepares to get underway.

The Mocs rescheduled their game against Tennessee Tech for late next week. The game, originally slated for November 29, will now tip at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11 at the McKenzie Arena.

The game time for Chattanooga’s Dec. 18 game against Eastern Kentucky at the Roundhouse has been moved up to a 4:00 p.m. tip.

UTC opens its season this Sunday against UAB at The McKenzie Arena with a 2:00 p.m. tip time.

Just in time for the season to get started, junior transfer Amaria Pugh cleared waivers with the NCAA and is now eligible to play in the season-opener this Sunday.