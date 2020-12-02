UTC Cancels Upcoming Southern Scuffle

(gomocs.com) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department has made the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Southern Scuffle. This year’s tournament was set to be the 10th version of the Scuffle in Chattanooga.

“After discussions with our administration and tournament organizers, we don’t feel like putting on an open tournament in this environment is possible,” stated UTC head coach Kyle Rushell. “There are too many variables and too much risk to our student-athletes to start the season with such a big event.”

The Southern Scuffle originated in 2003 in Greensboro, N.C., before moving to Chattanooga in 2012, and usually draws over 400 of the top collegiate wrestlers in the country. In addition, 2,500 to 3,000 fans visit the Scenic City for the two-day event.

The UTC Athletics Department is fully committed to bringing the Southern Scuffle back in 2022, assuming the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

“We wanted to wait as long as we could before making an announcement, but we think it is clear that hosting the Scuffle this year is not something we can do based on the current state of the pandemic,” stated UTC Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton. “The Scuffle remains a priority for us and we will have it back next year. I want to thank everyone involved for their continued support and look forward to the 2021 tournament.”