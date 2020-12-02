Tennessee Opens Emotional Support Line to Educators

A COVID-19 emotional support line is now available for educators in Tennessee, a program previously only for front line workers.

The STATE department of education is partnering with the department of mental health and substance abuse services. The support line will provide free and confidential support from mental health professionals.

Educators experiencing increased anxiety and stress due to the pandemic, are encouraged to call.

“The state adding this, because they’re recognizing the stress and anxiety that comes into play here, is huge. That, they are saying that they recognize the teaching profession is on the front lines now. This is a big start, I applaud them for that,” says President of Hamilton County Education Association, Jeanette Omarkhail.

The hotline number is 888-642-7886, and is available from 7 AM – 11 PM (ET).

For more information, go to https://www.tn.gov/behavioral-health/emotional-support .