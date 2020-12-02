South Pittsburg Seeking First State Title in Ten Years

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) South Pittsburg rolled into the Scenic City Wednesday to practice at UTC’s Scrappy Moore field. Pirates want to get a feeling for playing on turf, which they’ll have to do Friday afternoon in Cookeville as they face Fayetteville in the 1A title game. Of course the biggest feeling you want in Cookeville is hoisting that championship trophy. Something South Pitt has not enjoyed in ten years.

Said head coach Vic Grider:”We tried to remind the guys all week that this thing is not done yet. As satisfying as it feels to get to the final game, it can be just as unsatisfying to not go and win it all. We’re trying to keep our eye on the bullseye and hopefully we can figure out a way to win one more game.”

- Advertisement -

South Pitt and Fayetteville kick at 4pm Friday in Cookeville.