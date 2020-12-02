Running Back B.J. Harris Leading McCallie Back to State Title Game

Rick Nyman
Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) McCallie looks to make it back-to-back state titles Thursday night as they face MUS in their state title game. Big Blue has relied heavily on senior running back B.J. Harris this season, and the Missouri commit has delivered, rushing for over 1,300 yards, and he has scored 18 touchdowns. But head coach Ralph Potter says Harris is far more than a good running back.

Said Potter:”You know the thing about it is he’s a great leader on the team. He’s willing to play defense when we need him to. He knows everything inside and out. He keeps people accountable. he’s just been a great thing. He has gotten better every year physically.”

McCallie and MUS kick at 8pm Thursday.

