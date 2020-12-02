Numbers Game Impacting the Vols Ahead of Showdown With Florida

You figure it’s going to be a numbers game when you play Florida.

Got to post big scoring numbers to keep up with that Gators offense.

But for Tennessee, the numbers game is players available. The Vols are dealing with those frustrating COVID issues and contact tracing. It’s a significant number of players who are affected, so much so, it has changed how Tennessee has practiced leading up to their

match-up with the Gators.

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”This is the first time we’ve had this number of guys out the last couple of weeks since all the way back to fall camp. Just really probably taken the pads off. Not completely but probably not as many days in pads or shells just because of numbers because if we lose a guy or two, it would really be tough to practice.”