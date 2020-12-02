Numbers Game Impacting the Vols Ahead of Showdown With Florida

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
17

You figure it’s going to be a numbers game when you play Florida.
Got to post big scoring numbers to keep up with that Gators offense.

But for Tennessee, the numbers game is players available. The Vols are dealing with those frustrating COVID issues and contact tracing. It’s a significant number of players who are affected, so much so, it has changed how Tennessee has practiced leading up to their
match-up with the Gators.

- Advertisement -

Said head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”This is the first time we’ve had this number of guys out the last couple of weeks since all the way back to fall camp. Just really probably taken the pads off. Not completely but probably not as many days in pads or shells just because of numbers because if we lose a guy or two, it would really be tough to practice.”

Previous articleRunning Back B.J. Harris Leading McCallie Back to State Title Game
Next articleOrganization holds vigil for victims of police violence
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.