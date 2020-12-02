Mom To Mom -Prevent a Mess in the Car with a Fast Food Caddy

Fast food, kids and car backseats are often not a good combination. Here’s another creative use for the Dollar Store shower caddy to keep the car seats free of crumbs. Take your fast food that kids normally stick in their lap. It has the potential to go everywhere. Use the shower caddy the best way possible. Stick your French fries in a section. It even holds your drink as well and then we’ve got our burger, that you just put each in its own pocket.

By simply transferring the food into one of these, hopefully it’ll keep you from having a huge mess in your backseat. We know kids are messy. There’s no way to stop that completely altogether, but this will definitely keep it from being a disaster in the backseat of your car.

- Advertisement -

Moms, if you happen to have those great ideas that help when you’re traveling, we’d love to hear about it on our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.