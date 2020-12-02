Meigs Co Prepares For Rematch With Peabody For Class 2A State Title

Decatur, TN-(WDEF-TV) Meigs County is back in the double-A state title game for the second straight year.

And as fate would have it, it’s a rematch of last year’s title game with Peabody, which the Golden Tide won 27-16. Meigs County is still searching for the school’s first ever state crown.

Said defensive end Dalton Purgason:”Last year we hadn’t gone to a state championship in I don’t know how many years. To go back-to-back, we are more hungrier you could say this year.We want it more this year than we did last year.”

Said head coach Jason Fitzgerald:”And I don’t think it’s amplified because it’s Peabody. I mean no matter who it would be, if you got back to the state championship game, I believe they just want to prove themselves.”