McKamey Animal Center extends hours on Sunday

Joeli Poole
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – McKamey Animal Center has exciting news for this upcoming weekend. 

The organization says on Sunday December 6th, all adoption fees will be waived so families can help find their lifelong furry friend. 

McKamey says they will now start to open on Sundays to allow for more people to schedule appointments.

Officials with the Animal center want all pet families to consider adopting from a shelter before buying from a breeder.

“Shelter dogs really should be the first choice for most families. The overwhelming majority come into shelters through no fault of their own. Shelters like MAC are full of animals that are perfect and are ready to move into a wonderful home, they just need that second chance,” says Inga Fricke, Executive Director of McKamey Animal Center. 

The animal centers Sunday hours will be from 10 am to 4pm. 

To schedule an appointment click here.

 

Joeli Poole
