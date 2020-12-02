Our exit interview with Senator Lamar Alexander

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – These are the final days of Lamar Alexander’s political career.

The Senator from Tennessee retires next month.

So our Kay Blevins got a chance to look back on his long career in the Volunteer State.

In recent years, he has been known as a dealmaker in the Senate, a procurer of money for the Chickamauga lock and both a critic and supporter of President Trump.

But his legacy reaches much further back in Tennessee.

Before he turned 40, Alexander was elected Governor as a Republican in a democratic controlled state.

He has served three terms in the U.S. Senate and also as Secretary of Education under President G.H. Bush.

Alexander also ran for President twice, but without much success.

Between his stints as Governor and Senator, he also served as President of the University of Tennessee and wrote a book about moving his family to Australia for 6 months.