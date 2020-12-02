East Ridge Police Department and other Businesses Vandalized

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF)- The East Ridge Police Department and 22 other businesses on Ringgold Road were vandalized in the months of October and November.

“There has been a rash of windows in businesses around broken out” said Chief of Police Stan Allen. “It appears to be some sort of projectile like maybe a marble.”

“Tis the season. Crime seems to climb in the month of December come Christmas time” said George Miller, a collision body shop owner.

Miller makes it a mission to be extra careful around the holidays, “Normally this time of year we have to up our security at our place and make sure everything is top notch.”

Rock Point Auto Sales’ front window is shattered with a hole the size of a marble. The store is one of 22 businesses targeted with vandalism but because none of the businesses have have exterior surveillance cameras, police have no leads.

“They just haven’t hit any place that has cameras yet. If somebody does get their windows broken and they’ve got surveillance video, of course we’d love to have it” said Chief Allen.

If you have any information on these crimes, contact the East ridge police department.