20 year Sheriff’s funeral held outside of the office he helped create

DADE COUNTY, Georiga- A funeral service was held outside of the Dade County Sheriffs Office Wednesday for a former sheriff who died over the weekend.

20 year Dade County Sheriff, Philip Street, was homered by family in friends Wednesday outside of the Sheriffs Office he helped create.

Several people reflected on their personal memories with Street.

“As a young man or a younger man and he is sheriff you never asked him to do anything that he send you that he gave you the impression I don’t have time right now he got on it and he did it. And for myself my wife my family for many people in this county,” said friend, Goff.

Street was 66 years old and died from complications due to COVID-19.