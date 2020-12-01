Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – December 1st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Our Flurries Now Ending, But the Cold Air Will Continue!

This Morning: Quite Cold! Expect lingering flurries to gradually taper off as we head through the morning. It will be breezy and colder as well, with lows falling into the mid and upper 20’s, and the wind chills could be down into the teens. It could be icy on some of the back mountain roads, so use caution, especially on those less traveled.

This Afternoon: After a few morning clouds, skies will turn mostly sunny for later in the day on Tuesday. Continued very chilly again, with highs struggling to reach the low 40’s. Much of the viewing area, in fact, will stay in the upper 30’s.

Tomorrow & Wednesday: Clear and quite cold Tuesday night again, with lows by Wednesday morning down into the low 20’s in most valley areas and even colder East of Chattanooga where many of you will fall into the very low 20’s…possibly the upper teens again.

Lots of sunshine Wednesday with a slow warmup with highs 50-52. Becoming partly cloudy and not as cold Wednesday night with lows around 30. More clouds will move in Thursday with a few late showers possible. Dry and continued chilly weather later Friday and for next weekend as well.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for Monday and Tuesday, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

