Vols Will Try to Snap Five Game Slide as They Host 6th Ranked Florida

After an unexpected bye week, the Vols are home this weekend against Florida.

It’ll certainly be tough for Tennessee to stop their five game losing streak against the sixth ranked team in the country.

Rocky Top in December won’t feel like typical football weather for Gators coach Dan Mullen.

Said Mullen:”It’s supposed to be mid to high forties. But I’ll probably be bundled up with a hat and gloves and a big puffy winter jacket on. I’ve gotten used to the warm weather. That Florida weather.”

The Vols wouldn’t mind if the cold weather slowed down the Gators quarterback Kyle Trask. The Heisman candidate leads the SEC in passing with over 28-hundred yards this season..

Said Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt:”Made a lot of really good decisions. Has not made a lot of poor decisions. He has enough athletic ability to extend plays. So I think he has played really, really well.”

Reporter:”I want to talk a little bit about the ‘H’ word. The Heisman.”

Said Mullen:”You go turn on the news. Everybody knows who he is. You go turn on SportsCenter on Saturday night. They’re going to talk about him. You get on talk radio this morning, and they’re going to talk about him. The only thing we can do is win, and if you win, they’re going to keep talking about you. If you don’t, they’re not. Mississippi State was the number one team in the country back in 2014, and Dak Prescott was all of this until he lost a game. No one spoke about it again. I mean it’s hard pressed to say a guy that took Mississippi State to number one wouldn’t have been deserved. You know what we can do for him. If you want to win the award, you got to win.”

Talented Gators tight end Kyle Pitts certainly makes Trask look good in the passing game.

Said Pruitt:”You know this is probably in all my years of coaching, I believe he is the most talented guy that we have ever played against. He’s a guy that can line up and win one-on-one on corners. He can win one-on-one on safeties. Linebackers.”

Florida can clinch the SEC East title with a win, but that’s not the Gators focus.

Said Mullen:”The only reality I know we’re faced with is having to go to Knoxville and beat Tennessee. You know they’re going to be a really, really talented team. Really talented offensive line. Great running backs. Threats at receiver, and their quarterbacks to me throw a really good deep balls Very, very veteran unit on defense.”