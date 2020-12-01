Vols Basketball Add Game With U.T. Martin on December 9th

(utsports.com) After pandemic-related setbacks forced the cancellation of Tennessee’s first four men’s basketball games this season, the Volunteers didn’t have to look far to find an addition to their schedule.

The 13th-ranked Vols found a new season-opening opponent within the University of Tennessee system and will host UT Martin on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee and UT Martin’s men’s programs have only met four times previously, with the Vols holding a 4-0 lead dating to 1993. All meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena. The programs last faced one another on Dec. 29, 2010, with the Big Orange posting a six-point victory, 68-62.

While the upcoming clash will be Tennessee’s first game of the 2020-21 season, UT Martin will have one game under its belt. The Skyhawks host Evansville Wednesday.

After the tragic passing of UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart on Nov. 15, assistant Montez Robinson was elevated to interim head coach. Robinson spent the previous five years as the head coach at Alcorn State and was the 2017 SWAC Coach of the Year.

The Vols are 60-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.