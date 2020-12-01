Vols Basketball Add Game With U.T. Martin on December 9th

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(utsports.com) After pandemic-related setbacks forced the cancellation of Tennessee’s first four men’s basketball games this season, the Volunteers didn’t have to look far to find an addition to their schedule.

The 13th-ranked Vols found a new season-opening opponent within the University of Tennessee system and will host UT Martin on Wednesday, Dec. 9. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

- Advertisement -

Tennessee and UT Martin’s men’s programs have only met four times previously, with the Vols holding a 4-0 lead dating to 1993. All meetings have taken place at Thompson-Boling Arena. The programs last faced one another on Dec. 29, 2010, with the Big Orange posting a six-point victory, 68-62.

While the upcoming clash will be Tennessee’s first game of the 2020-21 season, UT Martin will have one game under its belt. The Skyhawks host Evansville Wednesday.

After the tragic passing of UT Martin head coach Anthony Stewart on Nov. 15, assistant Montez Robinson was elevated to interim head coach. Robinson spent the previous five years as the head coach at Alcorn State and was the 2017 SWAC Coach of the Year.

The Vols are 60-2 all-time against current members of the Ohio Valley Conference.

Previous articlePetitioners Vy For Second Police Advisory Board On 2021 Ballot
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.