Vandy Kicker Sarah Fuller May Face Georgia Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Vanderbilt has one kicker on the two-deep chart for this weekend’s game at No. 11 Georgia, and it’s Sarah Fuller, the first woman to play in a Power Five game. Interim coach Todd Fitch says Fuller will be with the Commodores on their trip to Georgia. None of the kickers who were out last week after COVID-19 issues kept them away from the team is back yet, which could change before Saturday. Fitch says Fuller kicked at Tuesday’s practice while coaches evaluated other players on the roster. Ryley Guay could also be an option. He kicked last season and is currently in medical school with eligibility remaining.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)