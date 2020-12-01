Salvation Army Angel Tree drive still needs helpers

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee- The Salvation Army is doing one big final push for Angle Tree to make sure every kid gets a present this year.

COVID’s impact is being felt throughout the world and Major Mark Smith with the Salvation Army said the angel tree is no exception.

He says there are over five thousand angels this year after a 41 percent increase in angel request compared to last year.

He says there are still children left who need adopting and he hopes people get to experience the joy of giving back.

It’s always more pleasant to be able to provide for somebody else then for somebody to give to you. I’ve always believe that and found that to be true to be able to recognize that you’ve been blessed and you want to pass that on to someone else it’s a beautiful thing.

Smith added the red kettle money drive is also down due to a decrease in people being out. If you would like to donate or adopt and angle you can go to the Salvation Army’s website.