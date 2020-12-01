Giving Tuesday: “The Beth” and “Love’s Arm”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- While many of Chattanooga’s non-profit organizations work hard everyday to take of their community, ‘Love Arms’ and the Bethlehem Center is putting everyone in the spirit of giving on ‘Giving Tuesday’.

“We engage, empower, and transition women survivors of trafficking, prostitution and addiction” said Founding Director Mimi Nikkel.

- Advertisement -

Going strong for 15 years, Loves Arm provides women a 6 week structured program, allowing their road to recovery to be a path filled with care.

Nikkel is grateful this ‘Giving Tuesday’.

Her program received a grant that matches the organization’s donations up to 25 thousand dollars.

“We actually go and meet people where they actually are: in the streets and the jails and the strip clubs -wherever they may be” said Nikkel.

The Bethlehem center is kicked off two donations. ‘Giving Tuesday 2020’ is especially important due to the covid-19 pandemic, which has take a toll on their funding.

“Most of our programs right now are kind of directly effected by covid-19” said Marketing Director Sarah Addison Smith.

Smith says the center hosted a ‘United We Give’ campaign.

A portion of 1885 Grill’s proceeds will be donated to the center.

A donation raffle has also been setup by ‘The Beth’, allowing a lucky winner to receive a weekend getaway at the Blue Water Resort in Dayton Tennessee.

Smith hopes the campaign gives the center’s programs like the virtual learning center a much needed boost.

“To ensure that kids are still getting their education and routine and being socialized while making sure they’re also safe.”

To enter The Bethlehem Center’s raffle text bethcenter to 243725 and make a donation.

The winner will be announced on Instagram (@thebethlehemcenter) on December 2nd at noon.

To donate to ‘Loves Arm’, click the link below:

https://www.lovesarmoutreach.org/

You can also go to the Love’s Arm Facebook page for more information.