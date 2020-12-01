Georgia Election official slams President’s team over threats

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The war of words between the White House and the Secretary of State’s Office in Georgia inspired an angry news conference in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Gabriel Sterling is the spokesman for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

This afternoon, he challenged the President to reign in his supporters over threats against officials and election workers.

The White House and Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have called on Raffensperger to resign.

But Sterling focused on Trump supporters who he says are threatening both public officials and private election workers.

“It’s all gone too far… all of it.”

Sterling cited death threats and intimidation, including the following:

— a 20 year old contractor for Dominion is getting threats against his family, a noose posted on social media saying he should be hung for treason. His picture has been circulated online for “manipulating data” even though election officials say it shoes no such thing.

“This kid took a job… he just took a job and it’s just wrong.”

— Joe DiGenova asked for Chris Krebbs (CISA director fired by President Trump) to be shot

— sexualized threats against the Secretary’s wife through her phone

— caravans past the Secretary’s home (their address and phones numbers have been published).

“Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has got to stop. And if you are going to take a position of leadership, show some.”

The Presidents legal team is demanding a signature audit of mail in ballots.

“The Trump Campaign estimates that between 38,250 and 45,626 illegal votes from the absentee ballots alone were cast in the state of Georgia – far beyond the Biden-Harris ticket’s current margin of 12,670 votes.

The Trump Campaign has substantial evidence of other violations of Georgia’s Election Code and numerous other serious discrepancies in voting across the state which call into question the validity of the Secretary of State’s certification of the presidential election.”

Sterling said today “Fight for every legal vote, go through your due process.. we encourage you… use your first amendment. That’s fine. Death threats, physical threats, intimidation… it’s too much.”

“I just can’t explain right now the level of anger I have over this.”