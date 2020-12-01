Fatal shooting on South Kelly Street overnight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man was fatally shot in the early morning hours near Eastside Elementary.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:40 AM on South Kelly Street.

Officers found Russell Paris suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died later at the hospital.

Earlier in the evening, a 38 year old man was shot just a block over on South Willow Street.

That happened around 9:30.

He showed up at the hospital with what police described as a life threatening wound.

Police are not speculating if the shootings were connected.

If you have information on the shooting, please call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.