Fatal shooting on South Kelly Street overnight

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A man was fatally shot in the early morning hours near Eastside Elementary.
Police say the shooting happened around 2:40 AM on South Kelly Street.
Officers found Russell Paris suffering from a gunshot wound.
He died later at the hospital.
Earlier in the evening, a 38 year old man was shot just a block over on South Willow Street.
That happened around 9:30.
He showed up at the hospital with what police described as a life threatening wound.
Police are not speculating if the shootings were connected.
If you have information on the shooting, please call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.