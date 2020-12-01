Covid-19 task force briefing

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Coronavirus is steadily on the rise in our area and currently Hamilton County has over 2,000 active cases.

The Covid-19 task force says that the significant increase is a result of social and family gatherings. They are expecting the Thanksgiving holiday to have only made it worse.

Local Doctors say the Hospitals are currently managing the influx of Covid-19 patients and have no plans to shut back down.

“We do not want to get to that point. Bottom line is that it is important for people to be able to have access to healthcare. People can lose their lives if they are having a heart attack and they don’t get to the hospital in a timely manner. That is absolutely the last thing anybody wants to have happen. That is why it is so important for everyone to double down on the safety precautions,” says Rae Bond, Covid-19 Task Force.

With over 40 coronavirus deaths, the month of November was the deadliest thus far for Hamilton County.

With more tests being performed daily, patients have been complaining about delays in test results.

Today, the Health department said the turnaround time for test results is improving.

“The turnaround time for testing is now improving. Most People are getting their tests back within 3 days and those improvements are being seen with most labs,” says Bond.

The Hamilton County Health Department also announced the changing of hours at their Covid-19 testing sites, those sites will now be open from 10am to 2:30pm.