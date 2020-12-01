CFC Doing a Documentary on First Season as a Pro Franchise

Since the CFC made the jump to professional soccer this season, the team’s marketing department wanted to do a documentary on its inaugural pro campaign. And who knew, it would also feature a global pandemic. The docu-series is called…”No Matter What..the Rise of Chattanooga FC.” It’s scheduled to air early next year.

Said head coach Peter Fuller:”We’ve all watched the documentaries on TV, and wonder what it would be like. It was actually pretty cool.”

Said chief marketing officer Owen Seaton:”My wife is not even a sports fan, and she loves these sports docs because they’re like soap operas. There’s drama. There’s all the personal stories. It starts with the open try-outs even before the first match. There’s some great story lines that came out of the first try-outs. There were some players that played some significant minutes that were the first time either Peter or Bill (Elliott) got to watch them play was in the open try-outs. Alec Redington who started in goal almost all season for us came out of that open try-outs. Before it was a compelling story of a team’s first pro season right. An established team that’s got roots in a community. Then now you add in the drama of COVID. Pandemic shut down. What’s going to happen? The economic threat of no fans in the stands and all those kinds of things that you can now layer in to the story. We had a game in July that we put on TV here locally. One of the first ones when we came back. I was out for two games because I had a fever that wasn’t COVID, but I couldn’t be around the players. I had to get tested like seven times to make sure that I didn’t have COVID. Ended up producing a TV game from my bed while that was all going on.”

Reporter:”Where and when will we be able to view it?”

Said Seaton:”It will be out this winter. Probably late January or early February. We have over 600 hours of footage that we are going through right now in edit, and so there’s a lot to wade through. That’s why it’s going to be February before this comes out.”

Said Fuller:”This is as close-knit a team that I’ve probably ever coached. Certainly been apart of at the pro level for sure. I hope that that comes out, and I hope that people see how much of a real family this group became.”

Said Seaton:”Our guys just really, really enjoy each other. When you see them on the bus. When you see them in the meeting room, there’s a lot of laughing. There’s a lot of cutting up. They keep it really loose.That will definitely come out. You’ll definitely see some of that. You’ll probably see Peter singing a little bit.”