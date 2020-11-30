Weather Update: Monday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): WINTER IS HERE – Or At Least It Feels Like It! A Wintry Mix & Snow Showers Possible In Monday’s Forecast.



Temperatures will slowly and steadily drop throughout the day. Otherwise, expect cloudy skies, some fog, and a few areas of drizzle possibly turning into a few isolated snow flurries or showers. Any accumulation (there won’t be much) will be confined to grassy areas in the higher elevations.

By the way, Bledsoe County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM Tuesday for snow totals between 1-2”. Those accumulation totals are unlikely but are possible. The eastern half of Monroe county extending into the Smoky Mountains is under a Winter Storm Watch until Tuesday 12 PM for more snow accumulations.

Overnight: Tonight, as the moisture dries up, temperatures will become even colder. By Early Tuesday morning, lows will fall into the mid & upper 20’s, with a few colder pockets scattered throughout our viewing area. Into the mountains, don’t be surprised to see the mercury dropping briefly into the upper teens. Remember – this is potentially dangerous cold, and the pipe-bursting threat is high. Make sure and thake those cold weather precautions!

These rain showers will transition into a wintry mix and flurries for the mountain tops as temperatures drop early Monday. Elevations of 3,000 ft and higher will see the highest accumulations of 1-3” with the Smoky Mountains seeing even 3-6” possible mainly towards the afternoon and evening. Be cautious for work and school commutes back home due to slipper and icy conditions possible. Winds will be brutal tomorrow making WIND CHILLS DOWN TO THE TEENS for the mountain tops towards Tuesday morning.

REMINDERS: Dress appropriately for Monday and Tuesday, cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as we get the coldest temps of the season … at least, the coldest we’ve seen so far – but there is MORE to come.

57 & 36 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

