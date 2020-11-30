Warning of gift card scam from “Dalton Mayor”

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The city of Dalton is warning about an email scam using the name of their Mayor.

Police are investigating the email claiming to be from Dalton Mayor David Pennington.

It was sent to at least once city council member this week.

It asks the receiver to buy five $200 gift cards on “Apple EBay.”

The email tells the receiver to keep it secret, because it will be given to council members.

The scammer also wanted their personal cell number for test messages “because this is confidential and faster communication.”

The plan seemed to be to get the victim to text the gift card info, which would then be pocketed.

The email came from a Gmail account, “councilmembers091@gmail.com.”

Officials say it is a familiar scheme.

They urge all of us to ignore a gift card solicitation by email from Mayor Pennington or any other elected official.