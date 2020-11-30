K-9 classes in Hamilton County will go hybrid next Monday

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – When Hamilton County announced that only secondary school classes would go hybrid this week, they said they would monitor the other grades.

This afternoon, school leaders announced that K-9 will join them beginning next week.

So all grade levels are moving to Phase 2 from December 7 through Dec. 18 (Holiday break).

They site the rapid rise of Covid-19 cases as the reason.

Last week, the school system moved high schools to virtual because of the number of new cases in that age range.