CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Easter Sunday storm destroyed parts of the Tennessee Valley including Grace Baptist Academy.

Now, after months of rebuilding, the Grace Children’s Center reopens their doors.

While the center was closed many of the teachers had to play the role of caretaker, helping the families of essential workers.

“All the floors are new. All the ceilings are New. All the walls” said Director Sheri Hicks.

Hicks says reopening their facility is nothing short of a miracle.

“If you could have seen what this building looked like after the tornado -it was so dark. It was literally dark and also just morbidly dark. It almost looked hopeless.”

Now, eight months later, hope has been restored again. Some things old. Some things new.

“It’s for the kids and the families. The comfort of walking back into what they left but with a whole new sense of a new beginning.”

Hicks expects a two year rebuild for the church and upper level schools which were destroyed on the grace academy campus.