Georgia QB D’Wan Mathis Enters Transfer Portal

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis has officially entered the transfer portal. Mathis started Georgia’s season opener against Arkansas, but he has seen limited action since then and has fallen down the Dawgs depth chart.

Said head coach Kirby Smart:”As far as D’Wan goes, he’s handled everything first class. He didn’t want to be a distraction for the team. He was hurt and disappointed things came out before the game. He wanted to handle it the right way and have it come out [Monday] when he entered the portal. I’m excited about his future. We want him to stay here. We’re going to help him every way we can with the transition, and we think he’s got a bright future.”