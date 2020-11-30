Friends mourn the loss of Former Dade County Sheriff Philip Street

DADE COUNTY, GA (WDEF) – Dade County is mourning the loss of a former sheriff-Philip Street.

According to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson, Street passed away due to COVID-19 complications.

Street served as Dade County Sheriff for twenty years, taking office in January of 1985 and leaving office in January of 2005.

Friends of Street say he leaves behind a legacy.

“He definitely was a servant to the community. I would say he leaves a great legacy and we lost a true legend with Philip,” says Monda Wooten, Friend of Philip Street.

“People around the state will remember Sheriff Street for years to come. He left a kind of impression on people in his work ethic and by the way he treated people,” says Mike Cameron, State Representative.

The Funeral for Street will be on Wednesday December 2nd beginning at 11 am in front of the Dade County Justice Building.