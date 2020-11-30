Doctors fear of Coronavirus Surge during the Holiday Season

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Millions of Americans are returning home after visiting with family and friends this Thanksgiving weekend- and now millions of Americans are needing Covid-19 tests-citing possible exposures.

Just last week, Governor Bill Lee temporaily expanded hours at Covid-19 Testing sites in 35 of Tennessee’s 95 counties due to an expected surge after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Doctors in our area say that although they are concerned about a post thanksgiving spike, they are even more troubled about the possibility of a surge during winter and the upcoming Christmas holiday.

“It’s going to make it difficult to continue to provide good healthcare, if those surging numbers continue. Obviously as we move into the December holidays and the weather gets cooler like it is today, there will be more people indoors, more doors closed, more windows closed and ultimately more opportunity for spread,” says Dr. Jay Sizemore, Infectious Disease Doctor at Erlanger.

Healthcare workers are asking Hamilton County residents to continue to help them fight the spread of the disease by following the recommended guidelines.

They are optimistic that with a vaccine on its way, there may be a light at the end of this pandemic tunnel.

“We have vaccines now that have been shown in the early trials to look pretty good at prevention. We are going to have those in our community perhaps within the next month to start giving it first to people who take direct care of covid patients. We can kinda see some hope for the end of this thing. So we really need to double down and do the right things now,” says Dr. Mark Anderson, Infectious Disease Doctor at CHI Erlanger.

For more winter coronavirus guideline information click here.