COVID Contact Tracing Impacting the Vols Ahead of Florida Game

The Vols might be short-handed against the Gators this weekend thanks to COVID.

During his weekly press conference on Monday, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said about 16 players are in quarantine due to COVID contact tracing. He says he hopes to have some of those guys available to play in the Swamp. Pruitt added that one of the Vols quarterbacks is in quarantine, but he wouldn’t say which one.

