COVID Contact Tracing Impacting the Vols Ahead of Florida Game

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

The Vols might be short-handed against the Gators this weekend thanks to COVID.
During his weekly press conference on Monday, Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt said about 16 players are in quarantine due to COVID contact tracing. He says he hopes to have some of those guys available to play in the Swamp. Pruitt added that one of the Vols quarterbacks is in quarantine, but he wouldn’t say which one.

- Advertisement -
Previous article5 killed when SUV rear ends 18 wheeler
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.