CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Cleveland Middle School is moving to virtual learning on Tuesday.

But their problem isn’t students with Covid-19.

Instead, they are facing a staff shortage from it.

At-home learning begins Tuesday, December first through the rest of the week.

The plan is to return to in-person learning on Monday, December 7.

The High School and all elementary schools will remain on their current in-person schedules.