Alton Park Beautification Project Slated For June 2021

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Net Resource Foundation has announced the launch of a south Chattanooga beautification project.

In partnership with Westside Baptist Church, the open space at 4000 Hughes Avenue will offer an outdoor performance venue, tree-covered paths, and a community garden.

When asked about possible remediation efforts for the project, lead architect Matt Whitaker say that rain gardens will be an essential component.

“For the most part we’re taking a restrained kind of approach, a light end of the approach. We’re going to create rain gardens on the north and south side of the church where you have down spouts coming down, so you already have water coming off into that space which is mostly lots and shrubs. So we’d be converting that to rain gardens and then the next obvious kind of place to improve and reduce small water runoff would be a parking lot,” says Matt Whitaker.

Executive Director of the Net Resource Foundation, Raquetta Dotley, hopes that the new Hughes project at Alton Park will revitalize the neighborhood and provide essential outdoor resources for families living in the area.

“In the south Chattanooga area, sometimes it’s looked at as a blighted area. It has a negative tone, at times, to some. But the area is a great area. It’s a great area; it’s got great residents. And so what this project does is highlight those great assets in the area and the great people in the area. We’re can have performances here, have a meditation garden, and things just to enhance the community – as already great as it is,” says Dotley.

The price tag on the Alton Park project is an estimated 52 thousand dollars. Construction will begin in February and is expected to be completed by June.