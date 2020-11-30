5 killed when SUV rear ends 18 wheeler

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say a morning crash on I-24 was much deadlier than first thought.

All five people in a Honda Odyssey were killed.

It happened after 10 AM near the Rossville Boulevard exit heading eastbound.

Police say the tractor trailer was pulled over on the side of the interstate out of the traffic.

Investigators don’t know why the Odyssey left its lane and rear ended the 18 wheeler.

Four males and one female in the vehicle were killed.

We don’t know their identifies at this point, but are told the license plate was out of state.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.