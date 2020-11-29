LSU top receiver Marshall opts out on Alabama week

Angela Moryan
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU receiving leader Terrace Marshall Jr. says he’s opting out for the rest of this season. His decision leaves the Tigers without their leading receiver on the week they’re scheduled to host No. 1 Alabama. Marshall is a junior who’ll be eligible for next spring’s NFL draft. He announced his decision Sunday in a social media post verified by LSU athletics officials. Marshall has 731 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving in seven games this season. He caught 10 passes for 134 yards during a 20-7 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night with a touchdown on his final play.

