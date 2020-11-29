Bikers Ride for ‘Toys For Tots’

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF)- Thanks to the Marine Corps, Georgia State Patrol and Harley Davidson, more children are able to receive a gift during the Christmas holiday.

All three organizations hosted a toy drive for the ‘Toys for Tots’ program.

Bikers put their kick stands up earlier this afternoon, beating the rain, in order to encourage people to donate toys at the Mountain Creek in Harley Davidson.

Coordinator Kelly Johnson breaks down the history and significance of the Toys for Tots program.

“I just want each and every one of you to know that we are thankful for you and that you have made a child happy this Christmas that might not have gotten a toy” says Johnson speaking to a crowd of volunteers and deputies.

“‘Toys for Tots’ has been around since 1947. It was started by the Marine Corps Reserve. It’s gone all around the world to help the children that are less fortunate and may not get a present or toy this year. We’ve been doing it here in Dalton -Dalton Marine Corps League- this will be our 12th year.

A link to donate toys is below:

https://www.toysfortots.org/donate/Default.aspx