Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – November 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Rain Returns Sunday Night, Then Mountain Snow Showers Monday!

SO MANY CHANGES!

- Advertisement -

SUNDAY: Quiet, but chilly start to Sunday morning with lows near the low 40’s and increasing clouds. By noontime, clouds will overtake the sky with highs near 60 with a few light showers. Rain chances will drastically increase towards the late night with a few thunderstorms possible and some breezy winds alongside a cold front.

MONDAY: Still tracking some snow for the mountain tops especially as temperatures drop throughout the afternoon. Elevations of 3,000 ft and higher will see the highest accumulations of 1-3” with the Smoky Mountains seeing even 3-6” possible. The valley will see the best chance for light flurries Monday night although, will not be very impressive. Regardless, it will feel very much like holiday weather for the start of the week with highs in the low 40’s and lows in the 20’s!

These will be the coldest temperatures of the season so far! Cover outdoor pipes, drip faucets, and bring your pets indoors as the air falls below freezing both Monday and Tuesday!

58 & 37 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.