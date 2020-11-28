Northwest wins first playoff game since 2016

Angela Moryan
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF) — The Northwest Whitfield Bruins took a 13-3 lead over Stephenson into halftime, only to have it erased by 21 unanswered points from the Jaguars in the third quarter. Bruins scored a touchdown with 10 seconds left in the game to go ahead. An unsuccessful final attempt by Stephenson sealed the first round win for the Bruins.

Northwest will go on the road to play Riverdale in the second round next Friday.

Also in North Georgia, South Atlanta finished Chattooga’s season with a 26-14 win. Heritage got the day extension they were looking for but still fell short to Hapeville, 6-0.

