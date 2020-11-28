Lil Mama’s Hoagy Shop gave back to the community on Small Business Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Lil Mama’s is a Chicago Style Hoagy shop on Patten Parkway in Chattanooga and today they hosted a Thankful for you event for the community.

The sandwich shop gave away 100 free hoagies to anyone that came out to support.

Shop owner Tiffany Banks says that the business was supposed to open today but they pushed it back until 2021.

She chose small business Saturday to show her future customers that she is appreciative of all of the love that she has received on social media.

“I feel like this is who we are doing it for and so to have the support and the love that we have is just so, like overwhelming. But, it feels good, so we appreciate Chattanooga”, adds Banks.

The restaurant will officially open on January 16th.

For information follow them on social media.

