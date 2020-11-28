Jones, No. 1 Bama roll past No. 22 Auburn 42-13 minus Saban

By
Angela Moryan
TUSCLAOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mac Jones passed for 302 yards and five touchdowns, highlighted by two long ones to DeVonta Smith, and No. 1 Alabama rolled over rival No. 22 Auburn 42-13 on Saturday without coach Nick Saban. Alabama improved to 8-0, continuing a dominating march through a schedule of all-Southeastern Conference games even minus its six-time national champion coach on the sideline. Saban tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and watched the game feed from home, witnessing the usual array of big plays with offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian running the show. The result was much of the same against the Tigers, who suffered the second-most lopsided loss of Gus Malzahn’s coaching tenure. They are 5-3.

