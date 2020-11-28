Sen. Kelly Loeffler Hosts Rally in Ringgold, Georgia

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- During a ‘Save Our Majority’ rally, Senator Kelly Loeffler encourages her base to show up at the polls during the 2021 runoff election.

“Georgia is the battle ground but the future of the country is on the line”, said Senator Loeffler.

Republican supporters and officials are still skeptical of the November 3rd election results.

“I do not believe Joe Biden won Georgia. I’m going to tell you right now”, said Representative Marjorie Greene.

“Well I think the new voting machines definitely played a roll in it”, said supporter Eean Wilson. “Definitely there was some fishy stuff going on in the counties around Atlanta.”

Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Purdue called for the resignation of Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following allegations of counties failing to accurately tally legal votes.

“What we have to do is have free and fair elections that Georgians trust”, said Senator Loeffler. “Georgians need to have confidence that their votes will count.”

In the pursuit for the balance of power, constituents and Republican officials talked about what they need to do in order for Kelly Loeffler to remain in her Senate seat.

“I’ve got a check today for Kelly Loeffler for 25 hundred dollars”, said Tennessee Representative Chuck Fleischmann. “Everybody write a check, say a prayer, let’s get this thing done.”

“Money is very important and we wish that everybody could give to our candidates but, the most important thing is voter turn out” said Georgia Senator Jeff Mullis.

“Get out, knock on doors, talk to people, put door knockers out”, said supporter Karen Hunziker.

Early voting for the runoff election begins December 14th.