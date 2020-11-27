Tennessee should get first vaccine doses in 2 weeks

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Tennessee’s Commissioner of Health updated us this week on the prognosis for the Covid-19 vaccine’s arrival in the state.

Dr. Lisa Piercey expects the first doses will arrive in Tennessee on December 14-15th.

But the Department of Health doesn’t know how many they will get, yet.

The first shipment will come from Pfizer.

But they have learned that Moderna will send their vaccine just about a week later.

However many arrive, the first doses will go to healthcare workers and first responders.

But it could still be months before most of us have access to a vaccine.

So Dr. Piercey said our own vigilance is the best cure through the holidays.

“As you are moving into the holidays, please remember that you can take precautions in your own home that will reduce the rate of transmission. If you can avoid a gathering, you should do that. If you can minimize the number of people, particularly outside of your household, you should consider doing that. And when those people do come, you can take precautions there just like you would elsewhere.. spacing out, moving outdoors, wearing masks when you’re not eating.”