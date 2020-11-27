Hooked On Science – Launch Ping Pong Balls with a Turkey Baster

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Turkey Baster

• Ping Pong Balls

- Advertisement -

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using the turkey baster, engineer a turkey baster ping pong ball launcher, which will launch a ping pong ball at least 15 feet.

STEP 2: Convey your design through sketches, drawings, and a physical model, known as a prototype.

STEP 3: Test the prototype and refine the design by identifying changes that need to be made.

EXPLANATION

Using the engineering design process, which is a series of steps engineers use to guide them as they solve problems, you designed a turkey baster ping pong ball launcher. Appling a force pushes the ping pong ball, out of the bulb of the turkey baster, through the air.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.