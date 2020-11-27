Holiday boat parade continues to light up Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Another holiday boat parade lights up the Tennessee River, but the event was a little different this year.

On the water, the parade was as it normally is.

Boats were decorated in festive, colorful lights as they made their way past Ross’s landing, cruising for around 5 miles and looping from the Olgiati Bridge to the Walnut Street Bridge.

Around 20 boats participated this year.

The parade was able to go on despite the pandemic.

Folks are able to separate in their boats.

Many people that came to watch the parade from land appeared to be spaced apart in groups, and some were wearing masks.

Erwin Marine organized the parade.

Erwin Marine Dockmaster and Captain Brian Long said that he hoped people were able to enjoy the parade.

“I hope this kind of kicks off the holiday spirit. It’s the day after thanksgiving and gets everybody in a more joyful mood, especially with the situation we find ourselves in daily,” Long said.

This year the fireworks were cancelled.

And, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the event on land that the parade is a part of every year was canceled leaving only the boat parade to continue on.