Deputies looking for missing 70 year old man in Soddy Daisy

8 PM UPDATE:

Hamilton County reports that Mr. Webster has been found “safe and sound.”

SODDY-DAISY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who disappeared from a home in Soddy-Daisy on Friday afternoon.

The family says that 70 year old John Thomas Webster was last sene around 2:40 PM.

He suffers from advanced dementia.

Mr. Webster is described as 6’5”, wears glasses and was possibly wearing a Tennessee cap, a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, and house shoes.

The family believes he is driving a 2011 Silver Honda Pilot with a Tennessee plate 051XZP.

If you have seen him, please call 423-622-0022.