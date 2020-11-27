Cempa continues free Covid testing in December

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Cempa Community Care will continue offer free weekday Covid-19 testing in December.

They are partnering with Alleo Health System, where the testing will continue each day.

But the Cempa Mobile Unit will resume popup testing at various sites around town.

The popup locations will replace the testing they have been doing at La Paz Chattanooga.

Here are the times and locations of the popup testing.

“We have been blessed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to work with some incredible partner organizations to provide safe and reliable testing to thousands of people across the Greater Chattanooga area,” said Cempa Community Care CEO, Shannon Stephenson.

“As positive case numbers increase and more people need access to testing, we are happy to continue our efforts with Alleo Health System providing a permanent testing site, while also reintroducing our mobile testing efforts that proved so valuable at the pandemic’s outset.”