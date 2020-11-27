CDC panel meets Tuesday to vote on COVID-19 vaccine priority

ATLANTA (AP) – A panel of U.S. advisers will meet next week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. Tuesday’s meeting is for a panel that advises the government on who should get vaccines and when. Pfizer and its German partner have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its vaccine candidate. The FDA’s scientific advisers meet next month to review the request.

