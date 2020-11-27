“Bluetooth Bandit” robs Vonore bank

VONORE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The FBI is searching for the “Bluetooth Bandit” after a bank robbery in Vonore Friday morning.

A man entered the Simmons Bank credit union and demanded money from a teller.

The teller complied.

The suspect fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

He was wearing a Bluetooth headset during the robbery, just like a similar bank robbery in Lenoir City earlier this month.

Witnesses described the suspect as being in his 40’s to early 50’s. He was wearing a CAT logo ballcap.

If you recognize the person or have any information on the case, please call the FBI’s Knoxville Office at 865-544-0751 or the Vonore City Police Department at 423-884-2480.