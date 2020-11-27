Alabama AG criticizes Confederate monument removals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is warning local governments against tearing down Confederate statues, and other monuments, that are protected under Alabama law.

Marshall issued a video message Monday chiding elected officials who have voted to remove such monuments in violation of the 2017 Alabama Memorial Preservation Act.

The message came after Marshall’s office filed a court challenge over Madison County’s removal of a Confederate soldier statue at its courthouse.

Critics of the 2017 law have said local communities should have the ability to make those decisions about monuments on city and county lands.

Some lawmakers have sought unsuccessfully to repeal the 2017 law.