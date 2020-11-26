Weird Feeling For the Mocs Opening College Basketball Season With No Fans

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) No buzz or vibe for the Mocs basketball season opener Wednesday against Lander.

McKenzie Arena was void of fans. Almost felt like a scrimmage. UTC announced they will not allow any fans through at least December as a COVID safety pre-caution. The lack of fans didn’t seem to bother UTC, as they won the game 99-63. But head coach Lamont Paris admits it was strange playing without fans.

Said Paris:”It’s just a different atmosphere. It’s weird in a lot of different ways. You can communicate better. That’s a fact. I’d be crazy. Guys can hear each other better. Guys can hear me better. They may not like that. So it’s just a different atmosphere. But I think throughout the whole year as long as we are playing without fans, we are going to constantly have to do that. Generate your own juice.”